August
4—West Side Story, 2:30 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
5—Beat the Heat summer games, art projects and activities, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
5—Monday Movie Madness, free movie on a big screen, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Snack bar open 1:45 to 4 p.m. For adults. Information: 334-3271.
5—Seniors at the Square, Aguiar Square, 13191 Sixth St. For ages 50 and older. Light meal 5 to 6 p.m., followed by music and entertainment, 6 to 8 p.m. Advance registration required for meal. Cost $4. Information: 334-3271.
6—National Night Out, celebrated in Chino Hills and Chino with neighborhood potlucks, barbecues, and gatherings between approximately 6 to 9 p.m.
6—Ooey, Gooey Tuesday, messy creative explorations, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
7—Chino Hills Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., “Queen Nation,” (Queen tribute band), Veterans Park, Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
7—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
8—Chino Concerts on the Lawn, “Hot August Night,” (Neil Diamond tribute), 7 p.m., Chino City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave., sponsored by Chino Kiwanis Club.
8—Chino Hills Movies in the Park, just after dusk, “Lili & Stitch,” Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
8—Chino Hills Healthy Hills community safety meeting, hosted by Chino Hills Police Department, 6 to 8 p.m., topic is “Youth Safety,” childcare provided, McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Information: 364-2710.
8—Dr. Moo’s Silly Science, Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. For ages 3 to 12. Fee: $3 for museum members, $5 for non-members. Parent participation required. Information: 334-3270.
8—Ontario Christian 75th anniversary Knights Kickoff Cookout, 5 to 8 p.m., at Ontario Christian High, 931 W. Philadelphia St., Ontario. Information: 984-1756.
9—West Side Story, 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
10—Don Lugo High Class of 1989 reunion, 6 to 11 p.m., South Coast Winery, 34843 Rancho California Road, Temecula. Advance tickets are $85 through May 31. Registration: https://bit.ly/2PKCwP5
10—Old Schoolhouse Museum’s monthly Saturday opening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St., Chino. The museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, is also open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Information: 334-3278.
10—West Side Story, 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
11—West Side Story, 2:30 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
12—Beat the Heat summer games, art projects and activities, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
12--First day of 2019-20 school year for Chino Valley school district.
12—Seniors at the Square, Aguiar Square, 13191 Sixth St. For ages 50 and older. Light meal 5 to 6 p.m., followed by music and dancing, 6 to 8 p.m. Advance registration required for meal. Cost $4. Information: 334-3271.
13—Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102 located in the main instructional building.
13--Medicare Step by Step, free, 2 to 3 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: 364-2700.
14—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
15—Active shooter workshop hosted by Chino Hills Police Department, 6 to 8 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Information: 364-2038.
15—Chino Concerts on the Lawn, “Bonfire,” (AC/DC tribute), 7 p.m., Chino City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave., sponsored by Chino Kiwanis Club.
16--West Side Story, 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
17—Succulents workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3258.
17--West Side Story, 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St..
17—Bee a Bee, a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
17—”California gardens: native plant design” workshop, 9 a.m. to noon, Waterwise Community Center, a program of the Chino Basin Water Conservation District, 4594 San Bernardino St., Montclair. Information: 626-2711 or cbwcd.org/work shops.
17—Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee is $12 for Chino Youth Museum members, $15 for general public. Children must be potty trained. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
18—West Side Story, 2:30 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
19—Beat the Heat summer games, art projects and activities, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
20—Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
21—Ice cream social, to celebrate National Senior Citizens Day, free, time to be announced, for adults 50+, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
21—Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
21—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
22—”What you need to know before your landscape transformation” workshop, 6 to 8 p.m., Waterwise Community Center, a program of the Chino Basin Water Conservation District, 4594 San Bernardino St., Montclair. Information: 626-2711 or cbwcd.org/workshops.
22—West Side Story, 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
23—West Side Story, 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
24—Annual Battle of the Bone football game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools, 7 p.m., at Ayala High, 14250 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
24—Country performance, Scotty Mac Band, 6 to 8 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., gazebo area outside the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Preceded by a line dancing class taught by Chino Hills resident Sharon Montagne.
24—Priceless Pet Rescue’s Wine and Brew fundraiser, Cal-Aero Events, 14925 Cal Aero Drive, Chino. Time and other details to be announced.
24—West Side Story, 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
24—Spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., for Boy Scouts of America Troop 201. Cost is $10 per meal. Information: 781-0251.
25—Legends Showcase, presented by the Chino Youth Boxing Foundation and City of Chino, noon, Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. Doors open at noon. First bout begins at 1 p.m. Cost: $12 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 6 to 11, free for ages 5 and under.
26—Beat the Heat summer games, art projects and activities, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
28—End of Summer Luau, for adults 50+, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
28—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
September 2019
2—Labor Day
4—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
6—First Friday event, free activities for families of young children, 3 to 5 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
7—City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Sturtevant Falls, beginning 7 a.m. at Chantry Flats Trail Head, Chantry Flats Road, Arcadia. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
8—Chino Hills emergency preparedness workshop, time to be announced, Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, hosted by Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council.
8—“Rescued Pets & Retired Vets” fundraiser, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Animal Hospital, 3415 Chino Ave., Chino. Proceeds will benefit Priceless Pets Rescue, a no-kill pet shelter based in Chino Hills and Rebuilding Warriors, which provides trained service/companion dogs to military veteran amputees, those with post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury. Information: 591-1805 or chinohillsanimalhospital.com/events/
9—Monday Movie Madness, free movie on a big screen, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Snack bar open 1:45 to 4 p.m. For adults. Information: 334-3271.
11—Patriot Day
11—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
12—“Drug Trends – What Parents Need to Know” workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. For ages 18 and older. Free. Information: 334-3260.
13-14—Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
14—The Let it Be Dinner annual gala, $175 per ticket or $350 per couple, 6 p.m., Cal Aero Aviation Country Club, 14925 Cal Aero Drive, Chino. Reserve tickets online: theletitbefoundation.org.
14—Old Schoolhouse Museum’s monthly Saturday opening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St., Chino. The museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, is also open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Information: 334-3278.
18—Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
18—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
19—50+ Enchanted Luau and Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Fee: $8. Advance tickets recommended. Information: 334-3271.
20-21—Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
21—Chino Hills’ 2019 State of the City Community Fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
21—Great American Smokeout event, highlighting efforts to stop tobacco use, 5 to 6 p.m., The Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. For teens, young adults and parents in the community. Information: 334-3268.
21—Mulch and Composting workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3258.
21—Exploring Succulents, a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
21—”Install, maintain and establish California native gardens” workshop, 9 a.m. to noon, Waterwise Community Center, a program of the Chino Basin Water Conservation District, 4594 San Bernardino St., Montclair. Information: 626-2711 or cbwcd.org/workshops.
21—Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee is $12 for Chino Youth Museum members, $15 for general public. Children must be potty trained. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
22—Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
23—First Day of Autumn
25—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
26—Emergency Preparedness Workshop, 7 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: 364-2713.
26—”What you need to know before your landscape transformation” workshop, 6 to 8 p.m., Waterwise Community Center, a program of the Chino Basin Water Conservation District, 4594 San Bernardino St., Montclair. Information: 626-2711 or cbwcd.org/workshops.
27-28—Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
29—Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
29—Rosh Hashanah
October 2019
2—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
4—First Friday event, free activities for families of young children, 3 to 5 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
4-5—Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
5—Mulch giveaway, 7:30 a.m., overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Includes wood chips and compost.
5—City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Altadena Crest Trail, beginning 7 a.m. at Noyes Elementary School, 1919 Pinecrest Drive, Altadena. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
7—Monday Movie Madness, free movie on a big screen, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Snack bar open 1:45 to 4 p.m. For adults. Information: 334-3271.
8—Yom Kippur
8—Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102 located in the main instructional building.
9—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
12—Chino Hills Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., $50, The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Information: chinohillswinewalk.com
12—City of Chino Hills Healthy Hills Walking Club meetup, 7:30 a.m., Pinehurst Park in Butterfield. Information: 364-2733.
12—Chino Valley Fire Foundation Annual Open House and Chili Cook-Off, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., CVFD Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Chili competition will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Information: cvifd.org.
12—Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B St., Chino. Includes cow milking demonstrations and other activities for children and adults. Hosted by the Chino Valley Historical Society and the City of Chino. Information: 334-3278.
12—Community Mobile Stop, featuring information on city programs, noon to 3 p.m. during the Harvest Festival at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B St., Chino.
14—Book signing by author, actress and inspirational speaker Amanda McDonough, 2 to 5 p.m., Barnes & Noble bookstore, 3625 Grand Ave., Chino Hills.
15—Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
16—Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
16—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
19--Registration for City of Chino’s Holiday Basket and Gift Giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino. Families must meet registration requirements. Registration is available until all spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Another registration date will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the same location. Information: 334-3260.
19—Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee is $12 for Chino Youth Museum members, $15 for general public. Children must be potty trained. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
21—City of Chino’s Halloween Spooktacular, 4 to 8 p.m., field 11, Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave. Event includes guest appearances, trunk or treating, costume contest, entertainment, giveaways and games. Information: 334-3258.
22--Registration for City of Chino’s Holiday Basket and Gift Giveaway, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino. Families must meet registration requirements. Registration is available until all spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: 334-3260.
23—Spooky Senior Dance, 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Costumes encouraged. There will be live music by Paul Cavin, and light refreshments will be served. Information: 334-3271.
23—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
24—50+ Spooky Dance, 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. For ages 50 and older. Information: 334-3271.
24—Lights On Afterschool to celebrate afterschool programs, at various sites throughout the Chino Valley. Presented by the City of Chino, Chino Valley school district, Chino Valley YMCA, Afterschool Alliance and community partners. Information on event locations: 334-3258.
25—40th annual Milk Can football game between Chino and Don Lugo high schools, 7 p.m., at Don Lugo High stadium, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
26—Pumpkin Carving, a Children’s Discovery workshop, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
27—Headless Horseman, 3 to 5 p.m., Halloween trunk or treat, Western Hills Country Club parking lot, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road.
30—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
30—Masquerade Ball, time to be announced, for adults 50+, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
31—Halloween
31—City of Chino’s Halloween Spooktacular, featuring guest appearances, trunk or treating, costume contest, entertainment, giveaways, games, 4 to 8 p.m., Ayala Park (Field 11), 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3258.
31—Community Mobile Stop, featuring information on city programs and events, 4 to 8 p.m. during the Halloween Spooktacular, Ayala Park (Field 11), 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
31—City of Chino Hills Trick or Treat, 3 to 5 p.m., costume contest at 4 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
November 2019
1--First Friday event, free activities for families of young children, 3 to 5 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
2—City of Chino’s Bark Around Ayala Park, 9 a.m. to noon, Ayala Park, 14255 Central Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3258 or healthychino.com.
2—Community Mobile Stop, featuring information on city programs and events, 9 a.m. to noon during the Chino’s Bark Around the Park, Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
2—City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Schabarum Trail, beginning 7 a.m. at Schabarum Regional Park, 17250 East Colima Road, Rowland Heights. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
3—Daylight Saving Time ends
4—Monday Movie Madness, free movie on a big screen, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Snack bar open 1:45 to 4 p.m. For adults. Information: 334-3271.
4—Chino Youth Museum Fall Bingo Bash, 6 to 9 p.m., Brinderson Hall at Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., games begin at 7 p.m. Tickets: $25 general admission or $20 for ages 55 and older. Information: 334-3270.
6—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
7--Monday Movie Madness, free movie on a big screen, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Snack bar open 1:45 to 4 p.m. For adults. Information: 334-3271.
8—Veterans ceremony and breakfast, “Salute to Service,” 8:30 a.m. free breakfast, ceremony 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Pre-registration required. Registration opens Sept. 9. Register online at chinohills.org/reconline.
9—Bark Around Ayala Park, featuring agility course, agility contest, dog fashion show, best trick contest, pet vendors, 9 a.m. to noon, Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino (near Chino Valley YMCA). Presented by the City of Chino and Chino Valley YMCA. Free admission. Information: 334-3258.
9—Old Schoolhouse Museum’s monthly Saturday opening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St., Chino. The museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, is also open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Information: 334-3278.
11—Veterans Day
11—Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Information: 334-3258.
13—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
16—Prepare a Winter Garden workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3258.
16—Sensory Gardens, a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
16—Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee is $12 for Chino Youth Museum members, $15 for general public. Children must be potty trained. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
20—Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
20—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
21—Friendsgiving Event for special needs individuals and their families, 6 to 8 p.m., free, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Includes a movie, activities, and refreshments. Information: 364-2700. Hosted by City of Chino Hills.
21—Great American Smokeout, 4 to 6 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
24—Gobbler Gloves Boxing Showcase, noon, Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. Hosted by Chino Youth Boxing Foundation and the City of Chino. Cost: $12 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 6 to 11, free for ages 5 and under. Information: 334-3260.
27—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
28—Thanksgiving Day
30—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
December 2019
1—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
6—City of Chino Hills tree lighting, 5 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills government center.
6-7—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
8—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
10—Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102, located in the main instructional building.
13—Chino Hills Boat Parade, 7 p.m., Peyton Drive route. Information: Bill Taylor, 573-3824.
13-14—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
14—Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parade begins at 9 a.m. at intersection of Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue, travels east to Central Avenue, south to city hall lawn (corner of D Street). Craft fair and free carnival rides, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in city hall area. Entertainment, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., city hall stage. Santa’s Village at Chino Youth Museum, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., corner of D and Sixth streets.
14—Old Schoolhouse Museum’s monthly Saturday opening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St., Chino. The museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, is also open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Information: 334-3278.
15—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
17—Winter Movie Matinee, time to be announced, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
20-21—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
21—First Day of Winter
22—Hanukkah
25—Christmas Day
31—New Year’s Eve
