Shakedown

Shakedown, a rock of the ‘80s tribute band, will perform 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Papachino’s Grill and Greens restaurant at 14501 Ramona Ave., and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 during the St. Margaret Mary School fifth annual car show, 12664 Central Ave., Chino. Band members Joe Picard, Rudi Petronio, Theresa Garcia, Ron Vehmeyer and Mike Rodriguez are on their Southland Tour 2019. Information: shakedownrock.com.

