Animal expert and conservationist Peter Gros, pictured with a meerkat, will give a presentation on his career in videos and stories of his funny and sometimes scary adventures, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga. The presentation will also include wildlife on stage. The 550-seat venue is located at 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga in the Victoria Gardens shopping complex. General admission tickets are $24, seniors/youth are $22 and platinum level tickets are $30. Information and tickets: lewisfamilyplayhouse.com or call 477-2752.
Entertainment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.