Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dum will perform in Ayala High School Theater Department’s final productions of “Alice in Wonderland,” 2 and 7 p.m. today (Feb. 8) at 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Raffle tickets and Alice in Wonderland themed jewelry will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for students and children. Patrons may choose their seats with tickets purchased at ayalatheatre.org. General admission tickets are available at the door.
Entertainment
