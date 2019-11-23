●“A Christmas Carol,” the story of a miserable miser who hates Christmas but has a change of heart after a visit by three ghosts, will be presented by the Chino Community Theatre on weekends Nov. 30 to Dec. 21 at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 7th St., Chino. Performances are: 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21. A 2:30 p.m. performance is also set for Saturday, Dec. 21. Performances at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 are already sold out. Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors (ages 60 and older). Reserving seats in advance is recommended through SeatYourself at chinocommunitytheatre.org. Information: 590-1149.
●Ayala High Choir’s 21st annual Madrigal Feaste will be held 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 6, 7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7, in the Ayala High multi-purpose room, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. The holiday Renaissance style themed event features dinner and a show set in a royal court setting. General admission tickets are $35. The Dec. 5 showing will offer $25 tickets for Ayala students and staff members. Tickets: https://ayalahschoir.ludus.com/
●The Filipino American Senior Association (FASA) socializes, networks and has fun 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Meetings include lunch, dancing, singing, comedy acts and celebrations of special occasions such as Mother’s Day and Philippine Independence Day. Membership fee is $5 a month which includes lunch. The association formed in Chino Hills 25 years ago.
Information: President Rosie Sancianco at (951) 898-7628 or Secretary Mely Mabini at 319-5542.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams, no commitments and no cost if you do not bowl. Handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played every Wednesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, two blocks south of the 60 Freeway, in Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing, fresh flowers and crafts. Full-service cocktails and specialty food are sold. Admission is 50 cents per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Information: 986-0474.
Outside the Chino Valley
●Amaze Light festival is now open in Norco featuring 1.5 million lights, a 56-foot Christmas tree with choreographed light shows, a 100-foot walkthrough light tunnel, décor pieces over 30-feet tall, and two huge Christmas obstacle courses, 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 29 at SilverLakes Sports Park, 5555 Hamner Ave. The event will include Santa Claus, and food and alcohol for sale. Tickets start at $18.99 for children. Information: amazelightfestival.com.
●Fall in the Farm at Fairplex, with hands-on agriculture experiences for children and their families will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Nov. 23) at the Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley, Pomona, Gate 17. Activities include rope making, corn grinding, children’s potting activity, stick horse races, olive oil tasting and children’s crafts. Admission is free, and parking is free at Gate 17.
Information: https://fairplex.com/events/viewevent/fairplex-presents-fall-in-the-farm-2019
●The Harvest Festival Art and Craft Show, including 300 artists and craft vendors offering 24,000 handmade creations, will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec 6; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Fairplex in Pomona, Expo 4, 1101 W. McKinley Ave.
General admission tickets are $9 with discounts for military, seniors and youth.
Tickets are good all three days. Information: harvestfes tival.com or (925) 392-7300.
●A Peter White Christmas starring world-renowned acoustic guitarist Peter White, with saxophonist Euge Groove, singer-composer Lindsey Webster and musician Vincent Ingala, will be performed 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Lewis Family Playhouse at Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga.
Tickets range from $58 to $66. Information: lewisfamilyplayhouse.com.
