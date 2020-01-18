●A play about a teenage boy who dreams about baseball, writing and girls while coping with his extended family during the Depression will be performed by the Chino Community Theatre at 8 p.m. today (Saturday) at 13123 Seventh St. Additional performances will take place at 8 p.m. Jan. 24, 25, 30 and Feb. 1. Matinees are 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 and Sunday, Jan. 26.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” a semi-autobiographical play by Neil Simon, tells the story of a struggling Jewish household in a lower middle-class neighborhood in Brighton Beach, New York.
The central character is 14-year-old Eugene Jerome who is experiencing puberty and dealing with his aunt and two cousins who have moved into the household, a father who works two jobs, an older brother and a worrying mother.
The play contains sexual topics on puberty.
The original Broadway production in 1982 featured a Tony-winning performance by Matthew Broderick with Jonathan Silverman taking over the role for the 1986 feature film.
Cast members are David James Gorsage as Eugene, Jamie Kaufman as Kate, Robert Smith as Jack, Ronit Kathuria as Stanley, Kristine Miller Quinn as Blanche, Sydney Reyes as Nora and Allyson Riley as Laurie.
Tickets are $18 for general admission. Student and senior tickets are $15.
Reservations may be made by calling 590-1149 or visiting chinocommunity theatre.org.
