●Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino will present its monthly Living History Flying Day, 10 a.m. to noon today (Dec. 7), featuring the Mitsubishi A6M5 Zero on display, a speaker panel and flight demonstration if conditions allow. Chino Airport is at 114998 Cal Aero Drive. General admission is $15.
●Three decorated homes – two in Chino Hills and one in Chino – will open to the public 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 for the third annual Holiday Home Tour hosted by the Chino Hills Community Foundation. The tours are self-guided, with docents who will share information on each house, and will be followed by a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception 6 to 8 p.m. at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The event includes a musical group from Chino Hills High, raffle prizes, a silent auction and Santa Claus. Tickets are $40 per person and are available at chinohillshometour.com, the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, and the recreation department at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
●Chino Senior Chorus will present “And the Stars Sang,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 5648 Jefferson Ave., Chino. The event is free to attend. Information: Jeanne Sewell, 215-3720.
●The fifth annual Chino Valley Community Christmas Concert, hosted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be held 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3354 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino Hills. The free event will include choirs from Chino Hills High, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Chino Community Chorus, Country Springs Elementary School and the Chino Stake Choir. Refreshments will be served after the event. Information: Joye Rockwood, public affairs director for the Chino Stake, 569-8549.
●Holiday songs from movies and more will be sung by the Chino Valley Community Chorus, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 in a performance called “Lights! Camera! Christmas!” at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino Hills Admission is free. The chorus, which is comprised of people who enjoy singing, perform at community events including the city of Chino’s tree lighting ceremony and the Chino Hills city council meeting during the holiday season. Information and sponsorship opportunities: chinochorus@gmail.com.
●The Filipino American Senior Association (FASA) meets 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, including lunch, dancing, singing and comedy acts. Membership fee is $5 a month.
Information: Rosie Sancianco at (951) 898-7628 or Mely Mabini at 319-5542.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams, no commitments and no cost if you do not bowl. Handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played every Wednesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, two blocks south of the 60 Freeway, in Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing, fresh flowers and crafts. Full-service cocktails and specialty food are sold. Admission is 50 cents per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Information: 986-0474.
Outside the
Chino Valley
●The Harvest Festival Art and Craft Show, including 300 artists and craft vendors offering 24,000 handmade creations, will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (Dec. 7) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Fairplex in Pomona, Expo 4, 1101 W. McKinley Ave. General admission tickets are $9 with discounts for military, seniors and youth. Tickets are good all three days. Information: harvestfestival.com or (925) 392-7300.
●Inland Pacific Ballet’s holiday production of “The Nutcracker” and the humorous version “The Nutty Nutcracker” will be performed at three venues:
Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today (Dec. 7) and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. “The Nutty Nutcracker” will be performed 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. “The Nutty Nutcracker” will be performed 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
For tickets and information: ipballet.org.
●A comedy slide show performance celebrating mid-century life during the holiday season will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga. Historian, author and comedian Charles Phoenix will preside over a classic living room slide show with commentary on scenes from the ’50s and ’60s depicting dining, decorating and gifting for the holidays. Tickets range from $28 to $36. Information: lewisfamilyplay house.com or call 477-2752.
●Metrolink will offer its Holiday Express Train again this year, providing rides on festively decorated train cars and opportunities to have photos taken with holiday characters and spend time with Santa and his helpers. The train closest to the Chino Valley will leave the Rancho Cucamonga station at 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 for a non-stop ride to Covina, returning to Rancho Cucamonga at 1:05 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. Children 2 and under may ride free if they sit on a parent’s lap. Tickets are limited. Tickets are available at metrolink trains.com/holidaytrain.
