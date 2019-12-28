Children’s book author C.R. Stewart visits on Dec. 5 with principal Patti Jewell and several student members of a book club at Alicia Cortez Elementary in Chino. Mr. Stewart spoke about creativity and the writing process during an assembly held for grades three to six. The author’s first book “Britfield and the Lost Crown” was continued in a series of adventure books about an orphan boy and his quest to find the truth about who he really is.
