Mexican-American heritage band Los Cenzontles -- The Mockingbirds in English -- will perform 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 in celebration of Mexican Independence Day at the Lewis Family Playhouse located at Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 10500 Civic Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. The band has performed with Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne, and Los Lobos. Tickets range from $32 for seniors and youth to $40 for platinum level. To purchase tickets, call 477-2752 or visit lewisfamilyplayhouse.com.
