●”Brighton Beach Memoirs,” a play about a teenage boy who dreams about baseball, writing and girls while coping with his extended family during the Depression will be performed by the Chino Community Theatre at 8 p.m. today (Saturday) at 13123 Seventh St. Additional performances will take place at 8 p.m. Jan. 24, 25, 30 and Feb. 1. Matinees are 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 and Sunday, Jan. 26.
The Neil Simon play tells the story of a struggling Jewish household in a lower middle-class neighborhood in Brighton Beach, New York.
The central character is 14-year-old Eugene Jerome who is experiencing puberty and dealing with his aunt and two cousins who have moved into the household, a father who works two jobs, an older brother and a worrying mother.
The play contains sexual topics on puberty.
Cast members are David James Gorsage as Eugene, Jamie Kaufman as Kate, Robert Smith as Jack, Ronit Kathuria as Stanley, Kristine Miller Quinn as Blanche, Sydney Reyes as Nora and Allyson Riley as Laurie.
Tickets are $18 for general admission. Student and senior tickets are $15.
Reservations may be made by calling 590-1149 or visiting chinocommunitythe atre.org.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams, no commitments and no cost if you do not bowl. Handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather to socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, two blocks south of the 60 Freeway, in Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing, fresh flowers and crafts. Full-service cocktails and specialty food are sold. Admission is 50 cents per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Information: 986-0474.
Outside the Chino Valley
●An easy two-hour nature walk will be held Sunday, Jan. 26 at Frank G. Bonelli Park. For time and place to meet, call 599-6526. Participants might see a Greater Roadrunner, Cactus Wren, raptors and wintering waterfowl. Information: Rod Higbie at warblerod@verizon.net.
●Cosmic Night, an astronomy-themed evening, will take place 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane in Redlands, in partnership with San Bernardino Valley Amateur Astronomers. The event will feature telescope viewing outdoors and an opportunity to discuss astronomy with the telescope operators.
Visitors may bring binoculars and set up their own telescopes. Guests are welcome to set up portable lawn chairs and blankets and are advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes.
Tickets range between $5 and $10 and are available at the door.
