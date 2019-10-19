“Dracula”

 

 Photo by Inland Pacific Ballet

Dance excerpts from Inland Pacific Ballet’s original production of “Dracula” will be performed during a Halloween carnival and dance performance 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Sophia B. Clarke Theater at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, 1100 N. Grand Ave. Carnival games will take place 5 to 6:30 p.m. with the performance at 7 p.m. A trunk or treat event will follow the show. Cost is $35. Information: tickets.mtsac.edu.

