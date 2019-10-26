The Headless Horseman will ride through the Western Hills Country Club parking lot in Carbon Canyon 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 to entertain children and adults at a Trunk-or-Treat celebration hosted by the Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council.
The free Halloween event will include a costume contest for children, games, prizes and hot dogs.
Residents are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and bring candy or prizes to share.
Horsewoman Jen Pena, who volunteered for the event last year and made her own costume, had such a good time she wanted to return, said a Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council member.
Reservations are not required.
