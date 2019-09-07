In the play “Picnic,” Lisa Wisong Miller (left), playing Mrs. Owens, explains why drifter Hal Carter (played by David Rodriguez, not pictured) is no good for her daughters Madge, played by Samarah Solorio, and Millie, played by Makayla Abad. Bomber, played by Robby Meredith, is shown delivering papers and taunting the girls.