The Pulitzer-prize winning play “Picnic” written by William Inge will debut at Chino Community Theatre 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
Director Toni Lynd said the play was first performed by the Chino Community Theatre in 1988 and has returned after 30 years.
The setting is a small town in Kansas on Labor Day weekend in the joint backyard of two middle-aged widows, Flo Owens and Helen Potts.
When an attractive young drifter named Hal Carter comes to town, his male vitality stirs up the female population in very different, but consequential ways, said Mrs. Lynd.
The play explores the frustrations and longings of small-town America, she said.
“Picnic” features Makayla Abad, Candace Elder, LizAnne Keigley, Robby Meredith, Lisa Wisong Miller, Mary Pineda, Brandon Roberts, David Rodriguez, Samarah Solorio, Megan Ward, and George Waters.
In addition to Friday’s performance, the play will be held at 8 p.m. Sept. 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, Oct. 4, and 5.
Performances will also be held 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 29.
General admission is $18. Cost for seniors (60+) and students is $15.
For reservations, call 590-1149 or purchase online by visiting chinocom munitytheatre.org.
