●Christian magician Stephen Wood will perform “Magic for Ministry” 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children, with a maximum of $40 for families.
Proceeds will help destitute women in India.
Information: 957-9352 or visit gladtidingsindia.org/get-involved/fundraising-events.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams and no commitments. Bowl when you feel like it with handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played every Wednesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●The Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, two blocks south of the 60 Freeway, in Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing, fresh flowers and crafts. Full-service cocktails and specialty food are sold. Admission is 50 cents per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Information: 986-0474.
Outside the Chino Valley
●The Orange County Home and Holiday Expo will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (Oct. 12) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Orange County Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa. A cooking stage hosted by Sur La Table and various chefs will feature demonstrations. Paula and Cecily, the mother-daughter design team of “This Made up Life” will provide workshops on holiday décor, fashion, and “costumes on a dime.”
There will be prizes, workshops, cooking classes, and a children’s pumpkin painting area. Admission is $8. Seniors 60 plus and military admission is $6. Children under 12 are free. Parking cost is $9.
Information: thebesthomeshow.com.
●A Women’s Only Demolition Derby to benefit breast cancer programs will be held 4 to 7 p.m. today (Oct. 12) at the Irwindale Speedway, 500 Speedway Drive, Irwindale. Tickets are $10. If purchased from Chino Relay for Life members, half of the proceeds will go to the Chino Relay, an American Cancer Society fundraiser. Tickets: Janet Homonnay at 762-3032 or Dawn O’Neill at 238-9128.
●The Gem Faire will return to the Orange County Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (Oct. 12) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Admission of $7 is valid all weekend. The event will feature 200 exhibitors with fine jewelry, crystals, gems, beads, minerals, pearls, supplies, and tools. Information: gemfaire.com or (503) 252-8300.
●A fall fest with carnival rides, inflatables, food, craft vendors, petting zoo, pony rides, bumper cars and pumpkin painting will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Oct. 12) at Ontario Town Square, 224 N. Euclid Ave. Silverados, a country, rock and top 40 band will perform.
●The Ontario Chaffey Community Show Band will present a free performance called “Musica Caliente” with a selection of Latin music, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at Gardiner W. Spring Auditorium at Chaffey High campus, 1245 N. Euclid Ave. Information: director Gabe Petrocelli at 226-5748.
●Pumpkin Nights has arrived at the Fairplex in Pomona, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. and will continue to Sunday, Nov. 3. The venue is closed Thursday, Oct. 31.
General admission is $20 with discounts for children and seniors.
Tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting Pump kinNights.com.
●An International Archaeology Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Hidden Valley Nature Center, 11401 Arlington Ave., Riverside.
Hands-on archaeology activities and displays will include Roman Legion armor, World War II aircraft and medieval sword making.
The acoustic group Prickley Pear will provide traditional music from Norway, Scotland and Ireland.
Exhibitors will include archaeologists from several local colleges, representatives from the Riverside County Parks District, the San Bernardio County Museum and various heritage programs.
The fair is free. Parking is $5 per vehicle.
