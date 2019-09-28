The fourth annual Howl-o-Ween Dog Park Day, sponsored by Dog Park for Chino Hills Committee, will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Vila Borba Dog Park, 17001 Amadora Drive, off Butterfield Ranch Road, east of Pine Avenue.
Vendors will sell jewelry, crafts, clothing, dog-related items and non-dog items. Food, drinks and treats will be available.
Cost for vendors to exhibit is $40 by today (Sept. 28). Price increases after today to $45.
Vendors interested in exhibiting may download the form at facebook/groups/148038552035027.
A costume contest will be held at 1 p.m. for small, medium, and large dogs with trophies awarded for each category by judges Lisa Price from Priceless Pets, Dr. Chad Easthouse from Chino Hills Urgent Care Pet Clinic, Chino Hills resident and pet rescuer Laura Montague and City Councilman Peter Rogers.
Cost to enter the contest is $5.
Entrants are encouraged to arrive by 12:30 p.m. to register their pets for the contest.
Proof of pet vaccination is recommended.
Information: Rossana Mitchell-Arrieta, 597-3111.
Children in costumes are encouraged.
