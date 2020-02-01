● A vintage Vought FUA-1A Corsair is scheduled to fly in the Planes of Fame Air Museum’s Living History Day presentation “Whistling Death,” beginning 10 a.m. today (Feb. 1) at the museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino (off Merrill Avenue). The plane is scheduled to fly at noon, conditions permitting. The special event is included in the admission cost to the museum. Information: 597-3722,
●“Brighton Beach Memoirs” about a teenage boy who dreams of baseball, writing and girls while coping with his extended family during the Depression will have its final show at 8 p.m. today (Feb. 1) at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
The Chino Community Theatre play contains sexual topics on puberty.
Tickets are $18 for general admission. Student and senior tickets are $15.
Reservations may be made by calling 590-1149 or visiting chinocommunitytheatre.org.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams, no commitments and no cost if you do not bowl. Handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather to socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
Outside the Chino Valley
●The Chinese New Year will be celebrated 3 to 6 p.m. today (Feb. 1) and Sunday, Feb. 2 at Ontario Mills Mall, 1 Mills Circle, with Lion dancers, stilt walkers, Kung fu demonstrations, crafts, live music, hot tea and cookies. The Year of the Rat signifies wealth and surplus.
●Cosmic Night, an astronomy-themed evening, will take place 8 to 10 p.m. today (Feb. 1) at San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane in Redlands, in partnership with San Bernardino Valley Amateur Astronomers. The event will feature telescope viewing and an astronomy discussion with the telescope operators. Visitors may bring binoculars and set up their own telescopes.
Tickets range from $5 to $10 and are available at the door.
●A play about the Holocaust, called “And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank” will be shown two weekends beginning today (Feb. 1) to Sunday, Feb. 9 at Lewis Family Playhouse, Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga.
The play is geared for middle and high school students, as well as adults.
Performances by the MainStreet Theatre Company will be at 2 and 6 p.m. today (Feb. 1) and Saturday, Feb. 8; and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. There will be no performance Sunday, Feb. 2.
The play is based on the memories of two survivors who were friends of Anne Frank in Amsterdam in 1942. There is actual videotaped testimony of Helmuth (Ed) Silverberg and Eva Geiringer Schloss recounting their experiences during World War II.
Mr. Silverberg was Anne Frank’s boyfriend and Mrs. Schloss was the same age as Anne.
Carol Oberg, daughter of Holocaust survivors and a docent for the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, will speak following the 6 p.m. performance Feb. 8 and the 4 p.m. performance Feb. 9.
Two exhibits with paintings and poetry about the Holocaust will be on display in the lobby.
Tickets are $18 general admission and $16 for youth and seniors. Tickets are $12 each when four or more are purchased, except on the opening performance.
The play is not suitable for children ages 11 and under because of the serious content.
Information: 477-2753 or visit lewisfamilyplayhouse.com.
●An Afro exhibit telling the story of Dr. Willie L. Morrow, author, barber and creator of the Afro Pick comb, is on display through March 1 at San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, with a reception 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Dr. Morrow carved his first Afro Pick out of wooden dowels when he was 22 and produced a plastic injection version later. It was commercially produced in the United States and became a household item and recognized political icon. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for military and seniors, and $7 for students. Information: www.sbcounty.gov/museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.