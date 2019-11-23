Three decorated homes, two in Chino Hills and one in Chino, will open to the public 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 for the third annual Holiday Home Tour hosted by the Chino Hills Community Foundation.
The tours are self-guided, with docents who will share information on each house. One home has a Braille tree and a lighted Dickens village collection, and another house is on a hilltop with a view of the Inland Empire.
The tours will be followed by a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception 6 to 8 p.m. at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The event includes a musical group from Chino Hills High, raffle prizes, a silent auction and Santa Claus.
Tickets are $40 per person and are available at chinohillshometour.com, the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, and the recreation department at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
