Director Jeff Deards Jr. is back for the second time directing the classic holiday production “A Christmas Carol,” re-creating his 2014 vision about a miser who hates Christmas but has a change of heart after a visit by three ghosts.
The Chino Community Theatre play features Dominic Alameda, Danny Chase, Sophie Colby, Paul Flores, Nicholas Gable, Miley Gavarette, Alexandria Huie, Sierra Jimenez, Madison Kunkel, Natalie Lambert, Kirk Lane, Zara Lozano, Joey Mercado, Debbi Deards Ming, Bradford Reed, Charlotte Rumbaugh, Doug Rumbaugh, Savannah Rumbaugh, Joseph Venegas and Eric Dunn as Ebenezer Scrooge.
It will be performed at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 7th St., Chino at 8 p.m. today (Dec. 7), Dec. 13, 14, 20 and 21. A 2:30 p.m. performance is also set for Saturday, Dec. 21. Performances at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 are sold out. Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors (ages 60 and older). Reserving seats in advance is recommended through SeatYourself at chinocommunitytheatre.org. Information: 590-1149.
