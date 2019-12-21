Twelve Nativity scenes, including the one above depicting Jesus as a child in Joseph’s carpenter shop with his mother Mary, are displayed on Euclid Avenue between C Street and G Street funded by community leaders and businesses. The first one went up in 1958 and the last one was added in 1976. They go up prior to the Thanksgiving weekend and remain until after Jan. 1. The displays have recently undergone restoration. The annual community sing-along will be held 6 to 9 p.m. today (Dec. 21) at the R. Jack Mercer Bandstand. Refreshments will be served. Warm clothing is recommended. Information: Gocvg.org.
