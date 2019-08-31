Two gunfighters pose with a young visitor at Calico Ghost Town where the 53rd annual Calico Days Celebration will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29 in Yermo, a town north of Barstow, at the Ghost Town Road exit off the 15 Freeway. The event will include gunfight shows, a burro run, music, a card room demonstrating table games of the past, an Old West encampment, arrowhead making, adobe brick making, and rope making.
Calico, a state historical landmark, was an old West mining town that produced more than $20 million in silver ore during a 12-year span in the late 1800s. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 11, and free for children 3 and under. Information: 1-800-862-2542 or visit cali cotown.com.
