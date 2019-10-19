Creative Kids, a city of Chino class for children ages 6 to 12 to create artwork using a variety of mixed media, will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 6 to 27 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Children will learn about different art techniques, including painting, stamping and sculpting.
Fee is $11 for Chino residents or $21 for non-residents. The fee includes all supplies and materials.
Information and registration: 334-3260.
