San Bernardino County Museum will present a “Prepare for the Great California ShakeOut,” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at the museum in Redlands.
The event is being offered to help residents get ready for the Great California ShakeOut statewide earthquake drill that will be held Oct. 17.
The museum’s event features a San Bernardino County Office of Emergency Services earthquake simulator, so visitors can experience the strength of a major quake. Emergency preparedness demonstrations will be given throughout the afternoon. Participants will also get to experiment with tabletop demonstrations about the science of earthquakes and test their knowledge by making their own fault art with clay.
Participating partners include San Bernardino County Office of Emergency Services, Redlands CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), and Red Cross of San Bernardino. LifeStream of San Bernardino will accept blood donations.
“Earthquakes are on their own schedule, and they can occur at any time wherever we work, live, or travel within the region and beyond,” said Museum Director Melissa Russo. “Everyone, everywhere should know how to protect themselves from an earthquake. We hope this museum event is an annual reminder to our visitors about the need to prepare.”
The museum is at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, at the California Street exit from Interstate 10 in Redlands. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. “Prepare for the Great California ShakeOut” is included with general admission: $10 (adult), $8 (military or senior), $7 (student), and $5 (child aged 5 to 12). Children under 5 and Museum Association members will be admitted free. Parking is free. For more information, visit sbcounty.gov/museum.
The museum is accessible to persons with disabilities.
