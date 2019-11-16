●Christian magician Stephen Wood will perform “Magic for Ministry,” 6 to 8:30 p.m. today (Nov. 16) at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children, with a maximum of $40 for families.
Proceeds will help destitute women in India.
Information: 957-9352 or visit gladtidingsindia.org/get-involved/fundraising-events.
●“A Christmas Carol,” the story of a miserable miser who hates Christmas but has a change of heart after a visit by three ghosts, will be presented by the Chino Community Theatre on weekends Nov. 30 to Dec. 21 at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 7th St., Chino. Performances are: 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21; and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Performances at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 are already sold out. Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors (ages 60 and older). Reserving seats in advance is recommended through SeatYourself at chinocommunitytheatre.org.
Information: 590-1149.
●Three decorated homes, two in Chino Hills and one in Chino, will open to the public 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 for the third annual Holiday Home Tour hosted by the Chino Hills Community Foundation. The tours are followed by a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception 6 to 8 p.m. at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The event includes a musical group from Chino Hills High, raffle prizes, a silent auction and Santa Claus. Tickets are $40 per person.
The self-guided tours include docents to share information on the homes.
Tickets are available at chinohillshometour.com, the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, and the recreation department at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
●The Filipino American Senior Association (FASA) socializes, networks and has fun 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Meetings include lunch, dancing, singing, comedy acts and celebrations of special occasions such as Mother’s Day and Philippine Independence Day. Membership fee is $5 a month which includes lunch. The association formed in Chino Hills 25 years ago.
Information: President Rosie Sancianco (951) 898-7628 or Secretary Mely Mabini 319-5542.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams, no commitments, and no cost if you do not bowl. Handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played every Wednesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, two blocks south of the 60 Freeway, in Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing, fresh flowers and crafts. Full-service cocktails and specialty food are sold. Admission is 50 cents per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Information: 986-0474.
Outside the Chino Valley
●The 1960s rock band The Association will perform tonight (Nov. 16) at The Canyon Montclair, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza, suite 2020. The two-piece band Glasspirits will open. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there is a two-drink minimum. The show begins at 7 p.m. and The Association performs at 9 p.m. Tickets range from $28 to $58 and are available through Ticketmaster.
●The Pomona Valley Audubon Society will hold an easy two-hour nature walk for any level Sunday, Nov. 24 at Frank G. Bonelli Park. For the time and location, call Rod Higbie at 599-6526 or warblerod@verizon.net. Participants may see the Greater Roadrunner, Cactus Wren, California Gnatcatcher, raptors and wintering waterfowl.
●The Broadway Princess Party featuring Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed who portrayed princesses in Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, will sing princess songs at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at the Lewis Family Playhouse at Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga. Tickets range from $42 to $50. Information: lewfamilyplayhouse.com.
●Lee Rocker, an original founder of The Stray Cats, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Lewis Family Playhouse at Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga. The Stray Cats, part of the MTV generation, were famous for “Stray Cat Strut,” and “Rock this Town.” Tickets range from $40 to $48. Information: lewfamilyplayhouse.com.
●Fall in the Farm at Fairplex, featuring hands-on agriculture experiences for children and their families will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley, Pomona, Gate 17. Activities include rope making, corn grinding, children’s potting activity, olive oil tasting and children’s crafts. Admission is free, and parking is free at Gate 17.
●The Harvest Festival Art and Craft Show, featuring 300 artists and craft vendors with 24,000 handmade creations, will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec 6; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Fairplex in Pomona, Expo 4, 1101 W. McKinley Ave. Admission is $9 with discounts for military, seniors and youth. Tickets are good all three days.
Information: harvestfestival.com or (925) 392-7300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.