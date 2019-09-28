●The play “Picnic” written by William Inge, will continue at the Chino Community Theatre 8 p.m. today (Sept. 28), Oct. 4 and 5.
Performances will also be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
The setting is a small town in Kansas on Labor Day weekend in the joint backyard of two middle-aged widows, Flo Owens and Helen Potts.
When an attractive young drifter named Hal Carter comes to town, his male vitality stirs up the female population in very different, but consequential ways.
For reservations, call 590-1149 or purchase online by visiting chinocommunitythe atre.org.
●Hispanic Heritage Event will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. The celebration will feature crafts, story time, and raffles. Information: 590-5380.
●The Chino Hills Wine Walk will be 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Cost is $50 if purchased in advance and $55 at the door. VIP passes are $75. Participants will walk through The Shoppes, sampling food and a selection of more than 60 wines. A “vine and hop garden” will include premium wines and craft beer. Live music will be played from the stage. The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation to raise money for enhancements including facilities, recreation and the arts.
The Shoppes at Chino Hills is located on the southeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.
Tickets: chinohills winewalk.com.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams and no commitments. Bowl when you feel like it with handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are now doubled on more games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●The Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, two blocks south of the 60 Freeway, in Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing, fresh flowers and crafts. Full-service cocktails and specialty food are sold. Admission is 50 cents per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Information: 986-0474.
Outside the Chino Valley
●An easy two-hour nature walk for beginners will be led by the Pomona Valley Audubon Society at the Frank G. Bonnelli Park in San Dimas Sunday, Sept. 29. For the time and park location, email Rod Higbie at warblerod@verizon.net or call 599-6526. Species such as the Greater Roadrunner, Cactus Wren and California gnatcatcher may be seen.
●A community barbecue with all the fixings, music, farm tours, tractor rides, lawn games and line dancing will take place 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 for the 30th anniversary of Centennial Farm at the Orange County Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Admission is $25 through Oct. 4 and $30 at the door.
Information: ocfair.com/farmbbq.
●Pumpkin Nights will arrive at the Fairplex in Pomona, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 3. The Halloween season display features seven themed villages. The venue is closed on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.
General admission is $20 with discounts for children and seniors.
Tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting Pump kinNights.com.
