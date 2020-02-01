Alice played by Maya Terry and the Caterpillar (Andre Thomas) take the stage in Ayala High School Theater Department’s production of Alice in Wonderland, continuing at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. today (Feb. 1) at the high school, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Parking is on the north side of the school near St. Paul the Apostle church. Performances will continue 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 and Friday, Feb. 7 and at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Students built the set and painted a forest scene on the back wall of the theater stage located in the high school multipurpose room. Raffle tickets and Alice in Wonderland themed jewelry will be available for purchase at the concession stand during intermission. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for students and children. Patrons may choose their seats with tickets purchased at ayalatheatre.org. General admission tickets will also be sold at the theater before each performance.
Entertainment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.