Entertainment Rockin’ at Chino Hills High 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Submitted photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sean Lomasney performs in Rock of Ages at Chino Hills High. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Chino Chino Hills Chino Hills Champion Chino Champion Chino Valley News Entertainment Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBoy who died after being left in car in Walnut is 18-month-old from Chino HillsShots fired in Chino Hills parking lot late Sunday night, no injuries reportedUnarmed theft suspect caught at Edison and Pipeline after reports of man with gun surfacedAyala, Chino Hills high school student-athletes sign college offers on National Signing DayMotorcyclist killed Monday afternoon in crash on Central Avenue in ChinoResidents defend homes against golf ballsEnglish Road residents puzzled by signSixth hotel proposed near Chino Hills HighDocumentary on legendary World War II bomber group Nov. 16Oak Ridge student places third at championships Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedShe's disgusted (2)Purple heart among medals earned by Vietnam vet (1) Latest e-Edition Chino Champion Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today! e-Edition Subscribers News Updates Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.