●The Focke-Wulf Fw190 plane, a German single-seat, single-engine fighter aircraft widely used during World War II, will be on display for the Planes of Fame Air Museum monthly Living History Flying Day, 10 a.m. to noon today (Jan. 4) at 14998 Cal Aero Drive at the Chino Airport. A panel of aviation experts and historians will speak about the plane and a flight demonstration will be held at noon, subject to change. Winners of the 2019 student art contest will be announced.
General admission is $15 and $6 for children 11 years and under.
Information: 597-3722.
●The Filipino American Senior Association (FASA) meets 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, including lunch, dancing, singing and comedy acts. Membership fee is $5 a month.
Information: Rosie Sancianco at (951) 898-7628 or Mely Mabini at 319-5542.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams, no commitments and no cost if you do not bowl. Handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played every Wednesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather to socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, two blocks south of the 60 Freeway, in Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing, fresh flowers and crafts. Full-service cocktails and specialty food are sold. Admission is 50 cents per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Information: 986-0474.
Outside the Chino Valley
●A massive winter wonderland called “Winter Fest OC” will have its final weekend today (Jan. 4) and Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Orange County Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa, including outdoor ice skating, ice tubing down a 150-foot long summit, snow play with fresh snow, and a Dickens village. Parking is $9. For pricing and hours, visit winterfestoc.com.
●A family bird walk will be held 8 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 5) at Santa Ana Botanic Garden, 1500 N. College Ave., Claremont. The two-hour walk will be led by a member of the Pomona Valley Audubon Society. Participants should bring binoculars and meet at the entrance. There is no charge to enter with the Audubon group.
