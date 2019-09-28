Fall officially arrived Monday and temperatures took a dip. Harvest, Halloween and other fall activities are on the horizon.
The following is a list of special events for the season:
Harvest Festival this weekend
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church’s Harvest Festival will continue this weekend, 2 to 11 p.m. today (Sept. 28) and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. It began Friday night.
The church is located at 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills (just north of Ayala High).
The festival will include rides, entertainment, bands, games, booths and food.
A 5K run/walk will take place 7:30 a.m. today. For details and to register, visit active.com and enter St. Paul the Apostle in the search function.
Pumpkin patch, mazes return
Frosty’s Forest Fall Festival, including a pumpkin patch, inflatables, games, rides and corn mazes, will return to Chino 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
The for-profit festival, which runs through Oct. 31, is located at the northeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue.
Festival hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Pig races will be offered 6 p.m. weeknights and at 1, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. weekends beginning Friday, Oct. 11.
Guests will be able to purchase pumpkins beginning Monday, Oct. 14.
Admission is free Monday through Thursday but there is a charge for most amenities. Cost is $5 for ages 15 and older Friday through Saturday.
Tame and haunted corn mazes are also available for an additional cost.
Ride tickets range from $1 for one to $50 for 62. Many rides require multiple tickets. An unlimited ride wristband good for inflatables and one time on the waterballs is $25 Monday through Thursday.
Rotary to offer fall bingo fundraiser
Rancho del Chino Rotary is expanding its 30-year “Bingo de Mayo” event by adding a fall edition on Monday, Oct. 7 at Brinderson Hall at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave.
Dinner will be served 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. and bingo will be played 7 to 9 p.m. Players must be 18 years or older.
There will also be raffles and music.
Proceeds will benefit local charities.
Advance tickets are $25 and include dinner and 10 games of bingo. Tickets at the door will be $30.
Advance tickets may be purchased at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.; Champion Newspapers, 13179 Ninth St., Chino; and Century 21 Beachside Realtors, 4197 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Halloween themed party for teens
A Teen Night Out, featuring a Halloween Movie Night, will be held 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the city of Chino’s Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St.
There will also be a costume contest, raffles, games and food for sale. Masks and weapons will not be allowed in the costume contest.
All junior and senior high school aged students from the Chino Valley Unified School District are invited to attend.
Information: 334-3260.
Harvest Festival at museum
The Chino Valley Historical Society will present its second annual Harvest Festival, 10 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B St., Chino.
The free event will include a cow milking demonstration at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., seed planting, butter churning, museum exhibits and family activities.
Information: 334-3278.
Spooky Senior Dance Oct. 23
A Spooky Senior Dance will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Costumes are encouraged. There will be live music by Paul Cavin and light refreshments will be served.
Information: 334-3271.
School plans Harvest Festival
Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran School will host its annual Harvest Festival Spooktacular, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the school, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
The school fundraiser will include music, game booths, train rides, face painters, a rock-climbing wall, giant slides, trampoline bungee, game truck, yard games, interactive light battle, vendor booths, silent auction and food.
Admission is free. Tickets for rides and booths can be purchased at the event.
Pumpkin carving for children set
Children will be able to carve a pumpkin at the Children’s Discovery workshop, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
The event is free, but advance registration is required at healthychino.eventbrite.com.
Information: 334-3478.
Dog park fun planned
Howl-O-Ween Dog Park Day will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Vila Borba Dog Park on Butterfield Ranch Road at Pine Avenue in Chino Hills. The event is hosted by Dog Park for Chino Hills Committee. See story Page A11.
Scary guest to visit Carbon Canyon
A visit by the Headless Horseman will cap off Halloween-themed events in Carbon Canyon, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Western Hills Country Club’s parking lot, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road.
The event, hosted by the Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, will also feature trunk or treat activities and booths.
Halloween event at Don Lugo High
Don Lugo High’s Class of 2020 will host a Halloween event for the community, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 with activities in the school parking lot at the corner of Pipeline and Chino avenues in Chino.
A free “truck or treat” candy distribution from decorated cars will be featured, along with music, a photo booth, food vendors, and game tickets costing $1.
Information: 2020donlugo gradnight@gmail.com.
Halloween Spooktacular
The city of Chino’s annual Halloween Spooktacular will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 in field 11 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
There will be guest appearances, trunk or treating, a costume contest, entertainment, giveaways and games.
Admission is free.
Information: 334-3258 or cityofchino.org/events.
Church planning Harvest Festival
Lifesong Community Church’s Harvest Festival is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at the church, located at 13333 Ramona Ave. in Chino.
Chino Hills Trick or Treat Oct. 31
The city of Chino Hills’ Trick or Treat will be 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive.
There will be candy and craft stations (while supplies last), a photo booth area and mobile recreation games.
A costume contest will begin at 4 p.m.
Competition categories include 12 and under (various age groups) and groups (all ages).
Admission is free.
Information: chinohills.org/TrickorTreat.
Fall Bingo Bash Nov. 4
Chino Youth Museum’s Fall Bingo Bash, featuring dinner and 10 bingo games, will be held Monday, Nov. 4 in Brinderson Hall at Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for ages 55 and older.
Advance tickets can be purchased through Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the museum, 13191 Sixth St.; or at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Information: 334-3270 or chinoyouthmuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.