●The Filipino American Senior Association (FASA) invites the community to socialize, network and have fun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Meetings include lunch, dancing, singing, comedy acts, and celebrations of special occasions such as Mother’s Day and Philippine Independence Day. Membership fee is $5 a month which includes lunch. The association formed in Chino Hills 25 years ago.
Information: President Rosie Sancianco (951) 898-7628 or Secretary Mely Mabini 319-5542.
●Planes of Fame Air Museum will host a Living History Flying Day at 10 a.m. today (Nov. 2) with a presentation on “Soviet Aircraft of WWII.” The flight of a Yakolev Yak-3 will be held at noon.
General admission tickets are $15, $6 for children 11 and younger and free for children ages 4 and younger.
Information: planesof fame.org.
●Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.” directed by longtime performer Isaiah Ruiz, will open 7 p.m. today (Nov. 2) and continue Nov. 3, 7, 8 and 9; and 2:30 p.m. today (Nov. 2) and Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Seventh Street Theatre in Chino.
The award-winning musical performance is under the musical direction of Liana Veratudela with choreography by Selena Ceja.
Tickets are available at the theatre box office, 13123 Seventh St. or online through SeatYourself at chi nocommunitytheatre.org.
General admission is $12. Cost for students and seniors is $10. Reserving seats in advance is recommended.
Information: 590-1149 or visit the Facebook page of Chino Community Children’s Theatre.
●Three decorated homes will open to the public 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 for the third annual Holiday Home Tour hosted by the Chino Hills Community Foundation. The tours are followed by a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception 6 to 8 p.m. at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The event includes a musical group from Chino Hills High, raffle prizes, a silent auction and Santa Claus. Tickets are $40 per person.
“This year’s tour will surely delight,” said chairwoman Sylvia Nash. “This is the third time we have had a holiday home tour and all of our guests will definitely be in the mood for Christmas after visiting the homes and enjoying the reception.”
The self-guided tours include docents to share information on the homes.
Tickets are available at chinohillshometour.com, the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, and the recreation department at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
●Christian magician Stephen Wood will perform “Magic for Ministry” 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children, with a maximum of $40 for families.
Proceeds will help destitute women in India.
Information: 957-9352 or visit gladtidingsindia.org/get-involved/fundraising events.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
There are no teams and no commitments. Bowl when you feel like it with handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played every Wednesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, two blocks south of the 60 Freeway, in Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing, fresh flowers and crafts. Full-service cocktails and specialty food are sold. Admission is 50 cents per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Information: 986-0474.
