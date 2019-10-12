Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.” will roar onto the Seventh Street Theatre stage later this month, bringing all the familiar friends from Pride Rock to perform in an award-winning musical performance directed by longtime performer Isaiah Ruiz.
Musical direction is by Liana Veratudela and choreography by Selena Ceja.
The play will debut 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 and continue Oct. 26, Nov. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8 and 9; and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Nov. 2 and 3.
Tickets are available at the theatre box office, 13123 Seventh St. or online through SeatYourself at chinocommunitythe atre.org.
General admission is $12, students and seniors are $10. Reserving seats ahead of time is recommended.
Information: 590-1149 or visit the Facebook page of Chino Community Chil dren’s Theatre.
