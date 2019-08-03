“West Side Story,” which tells the story of rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks on the West Side of Manhattan, debuted Friday and will continue through Aug. 24 at the Seventh Street Theatre.
Director is Toni Lynd. Showtimes are 7 p.m. today (Aug. 3), Aug. 9, 10, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24; and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4, 11, and 18.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children, students and seniors, and are sold at the theatre box office, 13123 Seventh St., Chino, or online at chinocommunitytheatre.org.
