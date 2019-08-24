The L.A. County Fair will take place Friday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Fairplex in Pomona, 1101 West McKinley Ave.
Inland Empire Day will be Saturday, Aug. 31 where residents who live in the Chino Valley may purchase tickets for $8 at lacountyfair.com, using the promo code INLANDEMPIRE.
Weekday admission is $14 for adults 13 and older, $8 for children 6 to 12, and $10 for seniors 60 plus. Weekend admission is $20 for adults, $12 for children and $15 for seniors.
The theme is “L.A. County Fair Goes Pop” focusing on Los Angeles’ influence on pop culture.
Residents are encouraged by Fair officials to avoid the 60 Freeway Swarm by attending on Labor Day weekend when construction will take a pause. Performance highlights include ABBA the Concert, Saturday, Aug. 31; singer-rapper Pitbull, Sunday, Sept. 1; comedian George Lopez, Monday, Sept. 2; War with Tierra and Malo, Friday, Sept. 6; Charlie Wilson with Montell Jordan, Friday, Sept. 20; and Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 22. Information: lacoun tyfair.com or 623-3111.
