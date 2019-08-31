●The L.A. County Fair began Friday and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Fairplex in Pomona, 1101 West McKinley Ave.
The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays except for Labor Day Monday, Sept. 2.
Inland Empire Day will be today (Aug. 31) where residents who live in the Chino Valley may purchase tickets for $8 at lacountyfair.com, using the promo code INLANDEMPIRE.
On all other days, weekday admission is $14 for adults 13 and older, $8 for children 6 to 12, and $10 for seniors 60 plus. Weekend admission is $20 for adults, $12 for children and $15 for seniors.
Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. for an extra charge, including ABBA the Concert, today (Aug. 31); singer-rapper Pitbull, Sunday, Sept. 1; comedian George Lopez, Monday, Sept. 2; War with Tierra and Malo, Friday, Sept. 6; Charlie Wilson with Montell Jordan, Friday, Sept. 20; and Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 22.
Information: lacountyfair.com or 623-3111.
●The Chino Hills Wine Walk will be 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Cost is $50 if purchased in advance and $55 at the door. VIP passes are $75. Participants will walk through The Shoppes, sampling food and a selection of more than 60 wines. A “vine and hop garden” will include premium wines and craft beer. Live music will be played from the stage. The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation to raise money for enhancements including facilities, recreation and the arts.
Tickets: chinohills winewalk.com.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling will be held 3 p.m. Thursdays beginning Sept. 5 for the fall session at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams and no commitments. Bowl when you feel like it with handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are now doubled on more games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●The Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, two blocks south of the 60 Freeway, in Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing, fresh flowers and crafts. Full-service cocktails and specialty food are sold. Admission is 50 cents per person, children 12 and under are admitted free. Information: 986-0474.
Outside the Chino Valley
●A two-hour family bird walk will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Santa Ana Botanic Garden, 1500 N. College Ave., Claremont, led by a member of the Pomona Valley Audubon Society. Participants should bring binoculars and meet at the entrance. There is no charge to enter the garden.
●The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra will open its 91st season 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th St. in San Bernardino, under the baton of Maestro Anthony Parnther. The orchestra will perform composer Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” that combines Greek tragedy and Italian Baroque musical theatre.
Concert tickets range from $30 to $65, and $15 for students and active military.
They may be purchased by calling 381-5388 or by visiting sanbernardinosymphony.org.
