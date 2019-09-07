●The Planes of Fame will present “Grumman TBM Avenger and Junior Aviators Day” 10 a.m. to noon today (Sept. 7) at Chino Airport, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, with a panel of aviation experts, historians, and veterans.
The Grumman TBM Avenger will be on display and perform a flight demonstration (subject to change). The raffle flight will occur at noon.
Children 11 years and under will be admitted free with a paid adult and will learn the parts of a plane, build a model H20 bottle airplane, explore plastic model airplanes, and other activities.
General admission is $15.
●The Mon Chéries, a Chino chapter of the Red Hat Society, will host an adults-only Masquerade Ball, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 for $59 per person at the Embassy Suites, 900 E. Birch St., Brea.
The event includes lunch, entertainment, raffles, vendors, and a no-host bar.
The Phantom of the Opera, dressed in cape and mask, will perform with Christine, the girl he pursues.
The Red Hat Society is known as a “playgroup for women” over 50 years old whose primary purpose is to enrich lives by making new friends.
Information: Wanda Guesnon, princesstoorist2@hot mail.com.
●The L.A. County Fair will continue through Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Fairplex in Pomona, 1101 West McKinley Ave., closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Weekday admission is $14 for adults 13 and older, $8 for children 6 to 12, and $10 for seniors 60 plus. Weekend admission is $20 for adults, $12 for children and $15 for seniors.
Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. for an extra charge, including Charlie Wilson with Montell Jordan, Friday, Sept. 20; and Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 22.
Information: lacountyfair.com or 623-3111.
●The Chino Hills Wine Walk will be 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Cost is $50 if purchased in advance and $55 at the door. VIP passes are $75.
Participants will walk through The Shoppes, sampling food and a selection of more than 60 wines. A “vine and hop garden” will include premium wines and craft beer. Live music will be played from the stage. The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation to raise money for enhancements including facilities, recreation and the arts.
Tickets: chinohillswinewalk.com.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
There are no teams and no commitments. Bowl when you feel like it with handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older.
Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m.
Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are now doubled on more games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided.
Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs.
Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
Outside the Chino Valley
●Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion will take place 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 and 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 21 on 22 square blocks on Euclid Avenue and the downtown streets near the Ontario Town Square and Ontario City Hall.
The rock and roll band Foghat will perform 9:30 to 11 p.m. Sept. 21.
The event includes two days of car displays, cruising, contests, entertainment, food, and revelry.
For details, visit route m66cruisinreunion.com.
●Grammy and Emmy-award nominated comedian Tig Notaro will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Lewis Family Playhouse at Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. She has performed on The Late Show and Ellen. General admission tickets are $40.
Information: 477-2752 or visit lewisfamilyplayhouse.com.
