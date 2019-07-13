The animated movie “The Lorax” will be shown 9 to 11 p.m. tonight (July 13) at the campground amphitheater at Rolling M Ranch at Chino Hills State Park.
The Dr. Seuss story will be shown as an example of environmental stewardship, said State Park Interpreter Ian Bernstein.
It is sponsored by the Chino Hills State Park Interpretive Association.
A $5 parking fee per vehicle is required.
From Soquel Canyon Parkway, turn south on Elinvar Drive which turns into Sapphire Road. The park entrance is at Sapphire.
To register for the free event: Eventbrite.com. Search for Lorax movie night.
