Our Town today and Sunday
Photo by Jill Reddel

Nolan Parks as George Gibbs and Katy Hammond as Emily Webb get married in Chino Community Children’s Theater production of Thornton Wilder’s classic drama “Our Town,” playing at 2:30 and 7 p.m. today (July 13) and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Tickets are $10 and available at the box office at 13123 Seventh St. or online at chinocommunitytheatre.org. Information: 590-1149 or social media@CCCTBbuzz.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.