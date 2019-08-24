Contemporary country singer Scott Mac will perform 6 p.m. today (Aug. 24) in the gazebo area outside Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Guests are asked to bring chairs or blankets for seating. Beer, wine, and refreshments will be available for purchase. A line dancing class will be held before the event with instructor Sharon Montagne of Chino Hills. Scott Mac, whose last name is McLaughlin, combines contemporary country with classic country. His music is influenced by Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, and others.
The event is hosted by the Chino Hills Community Foundation Arts Committee known as chARTS. Cost is $10 per person. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.Tickets: chinohillscharts.com.
