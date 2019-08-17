●The Planes of Fame Air Museum will present “To Shorten the Agony of War: The Atomic Bomb Missions of World War II,” 10 a.m. to noon today (Aug. 17) at Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino.
Topics will include the dropping of two atomic bombs during WWII, events that led to the creation of the Manhattan Project, the scientific and engineering race to develop the weapons, and the ultimate impact their use had on society.
Cost is $15 general admission, and $6 for children 11 and under.
●“West Side Story,” which tells the story of rival gangs, the Jets and the Sharks on the West Side of Manhattan, will continue through Aug. 24 at the Seventh Street Theatre in Chino.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. today (Aug. 17), Aug. 22, 23, and 24; and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 18.
Director is Toni Lynd.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children, students, and seniors, and are at the theatre box office, 13123 Seventh St., Chino, or online at chinocommunitytheatre.org.
●The Scotty Mac Band will perform 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 in the gazebo area outside Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Guests are asked to bring chairs or blankets for seating. Beer, wine, and refreshments will be available for purchase. A line dancing class will be held before the event with instructor Sharon Montagne of Chino Hills.
Scotty Mac, whose last name is McLaughlin, combines contemporary country with classic country. His music is influenced by Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, and others.
The event is hosted by the Chino Hills Community Foundation Arts Committee known as chARTS.
Cost is $10 per person. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.Tickets: chinohillscharts.com.
●Two more summer concerts will be held at The Shoppes at Chino Hills: Dudes Got Blues, 5 to 8 p.m., today (Aug. 17), and TTT Brand, country rock, 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24.
●The ninth annual Chino Hills Wine Walk will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Cost is $50 if purchased in advance and $55 at the door. VIP passes are $75. Participants will walk through The Shoppes, sampling food and a selection of more than 60 wines. A “vine and hop garden” will include premium wines and craft beer. Live music will be played from the stage. The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation to raise money for enhancements including facilities, recreation and the arts.
Tickets: chinohillswinewalk.com.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held noon Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. Bowlers compete against a different person each week. Scores are handicapped. Information: 724-9029.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, noon to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are now doubled on more games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●The Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, two blocks south of the 60 Freeway, in Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing, fresh flowers, and crafts. Full-service cocktails and specialty food are sold. Admission is 50 cents per person, children 12 and under are admitted free. Information: 986-0474.
Outside the Chino Valley
●Country singers Brantley Gilbert, Brett Eldredge, Raelynn, Clint Black and rapper Big Boi will perform at the two-day “Tailgate Fest,” Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18 at Leal Ranch, 12740 58th St., Eastvale.
Gates open at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $119 per person. Information: latailgatefest.com.
●Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum singer Usher will perform Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, formerly known as Citizens Business Bank Arena. Ticket information is not yet available.
Producers and songwriters The Avila Brothers are also associated with “The Confessions Only Experience” concert.
It will be produced by Uncle Snoops Army and Bobby Dee Presents.
•Gem Faire, a jewelry and bead show, will take place noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23; 10 am. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Orange County Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.
Admission of $7 is valid for the entire weekend.
Information: gemfaire.com.
