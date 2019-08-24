●The final performance of “West Side Story,” which tells the story of rival gangs, the Jets and the Sharks on the West Side of Manhattan, will be held 7 p.m. today (Aug. 24) at the Seventh Street Theatre in Chino.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children, students, and seniors, and are at the theatre box office, 13123 Seventh St., Chino, or online at chinocommunitytheatre.org.
●TTT Brand, a country rock band, will perform 5 to 8 p.m. today (Aug. 24) at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
●The ninth annual Chino Hills Wine Walk will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Cost is $50 if purchased in advance and $55 at the door. VIP passes are $75. Participants will walk through The Shoppes, sampling food and a selection of more than 60 wines. A “vine and hop garden” will include premium wines and craft beer. Live music will be played from the stage. The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation to raise money for enhancements including facilities, recreation and the arts.
Tickets: chinohillswinewalk.com.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling will be held 3 p.m. Thursdays beginning Sept. 5 for the fall session at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams and no commitments. Bowl when you feel like it with handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, noon to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are now doubled on more games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●The Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, two blocks south of the 60 Freeway, in Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing, fresh flowers and crafts. Full-service cocktails and specialty food are sold. Admission is 50 cents per person, children 12 and under are admitted free. Information: 986-0474.
Outside the Chino Valley
●Chalk & Brews will make its debut noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 10500 Civic Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. The free community arts festival will include chalk artists in action, a tour of the Lewis Family Playhouse with sneak peek of the 2019-20 season, Corey’s Dixiebop Quartet, outdoor games, giveaways and food for purchase.
Admission to the craft beer garden is $10 per person, benefitting the Rancho Cucamonga Community Theatre.
Information: 477-2775.
