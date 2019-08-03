●Planes of Fame Air Museum will present Living History Flying Day, 10 a.m. to noon today (Aug. 3) at the Chino Airport, 14998 Cal Aero Drive in Chino. Theme is “Sharpening the Sword: Building the Army Air Force in World War II.” A flight demonstration will take place, subject to change. General admission is $15 and children under 11 will be admitted for $6.
●Chino’s concert series, sponsored by the Chino Kiwanis Club, are coming to an end at Chino City Hall with two performances remaining, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 with Hot August Night, a Neil Diamond tribute band; and 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Bonfire, an AC/DC tribute band.
●Lilo & Stitch, the final summer City of Chino Hills-hosted movie, will be shown 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 in the gazebo area at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Free concerts continue at The Shoppes at Chino Hills: Bodie, classic rock, 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9; Downtime Groove, 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10; Dudes Got Blues, 5 to 8 p.m., Aug. 17; TTT Brand, country rock, 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24.
●Seniors at the Square, Mondays, Aug. 5 and 12, Aguiar Square, 13191 Sixth St., for ages 50 and older. Light meal served 5 to 6 p.m., followed by music and dancing, 6 to 8 p.m. Advance registration required for meal, cost $4. Information: 334-3271.
●Scotty Mac Band, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, gazebo area outside Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, $10 per person, children 12 and under free. Gates open at 5 p.m. Bring chairs or blankets. Beer, wine, and refreshments will be available for purchase. A line dancing class will be held before the event with instructor Sharon Montagne of Chino Hills. Scott McLaughlin combines contemporary country with classic country. His music is influenced by Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and others. The event is hosted by the Chino Hills Community Foundation Arts Committee known as chARTS. For tickets, visit chinohillscharts.com.
●Early bird tickets are available for the ninth annual Chino Hills Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Cost is $45 per ticket if purchased by Sunday, Aug. 4. Cost will increase to $50 if purchased in advance and $55 at the door. VIP passes are $75 and not eligible for early bird.
Participants will walk through The Shoppes, sampling food and a selection of more than 60 wines. A “vine and hop garden” will include premium wines and craft beer. Live music will be played from the stage. The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation to raise money for enhancements including facilities, recreation, and the arts. To purchase tickets, visit chinohillswinewalk.com.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held noon Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. Bowlers compete against a different person each week. Scores are handicapped. Information: 724-9029.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, noon to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are now doubled on more games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●The Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, two blocks south of the 60 Freeway, in Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing, fresh flowers, and crafts. Full-service cocktails and specialty food are sold. Admission is 50 cents per person, children 12 and under are free. Information: 986-0474.
Outside the Chino Valley
●The fifth annual Korean American Youth Cultural Festival will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Bonita Center for the Arts, 822 W. Covina Blvd., San Dimas. Information: kaypa.org or (714) 782-3079.
