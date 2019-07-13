●Summer concerts in the park are taking place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays in Chino Hills at Veterans Park on Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
Chino’s concert series, sponsored by the Chino Kiwanis Club, are taking place at 7 p.m. Thursdays on the lawn at Chino City Hall.
Chino Hills
July 17: Fooz Fighters, tribute to the Foo Fighters
July 24: Tabaco y Ron, Latin and Salsa
July 31: Desperado, Eagles tribute
Aug. 7: Queen Nation, Tribute to Queen
Chino
July 18: Soto, R & B/Latin
July 25: Petty and the Heartshakers, Tom Petty tribute
Aug. 1: Led Zepagain, Led Zeppelin tribute
Aug. 8: Hot August Night, Neil Diamond tribute
Aug. 15: Bonfire, AC/DC tribute
●Chino and Chino Hills will host free PG-rated movies under the stars during the summer.
The Chino Hills movies are held at 8 p.m. Thursdays in the gazebo area at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino’s movies are held at Chino City Hall lawn Fridays and begin at dusk. Family-friendly activities, food, and retail vendor booths are offered beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Chino Hills
July 18: Incredibles
July 25: Incredibles 2
Aug. 1: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Aug. 8: Lilo & Stitch
Chino
July 26: Captain Marvel
●Chino Valley libraries are offering entertainment shows as part of the summer reading program “Tales of Enchantment.”
Chino Hills Library, 14020 City Center Drive
11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursdays:
●July 18, Franklin Haynes marionette show
●July 25, Pacific Animal Production, live animal show
●Aug. 1, Ken Frawley, cowboy show
Chino Library, 13180 Central Ave.
5 p.m. Wednesdays:
●July 17, Mobile Zoo of Southern California, animal show
●July 24, One World Rhythm, music show where children dance and play instruments.
●July 31, Saving Wildlife International, animal show
Cal Aero Preserve Academy Branch Library, 15850 Main St.
6:30 p.m. Tuesdays:
●July 23, David Cousins, comedian juggler
●The Shoppes at Chino Hills will feature free summer concerts: Dudes Got Blues, 5 to 8 p.m., today (July 13); Whiskey Hayride, country, 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, July 20; Gem City Jazzcats Big Band, 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, July 27; JB and the BC Riders, country rock, 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2; Bodie, classic rock, 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 8; Downtime Groove, 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10; Dudes Got Blues, 5 to 8 p.m., Aug. 17; TTT Brand, country rock, 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held noon Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. Bowlers compete against a different person each week. Scores are handicapped. Information: 724-9029.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, noon to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are now doubled on more games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●The Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, two blocks south of the 60 Freeway, in Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing, fresh flowers, and crafts. Full-service cocktails and specialty food are sold. Admission is 50 cents per person, children 12 and under are free. Information: 986-0474.
Outside the Chino Valley
●Bye Birdie will be presented at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga, 2 and 7:30 p.m. today (July 13); 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21. The theater is located in the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center in Rancho Cucamonga. The play is about teenage love and rock and roll in small-town America in 1958. Information: lewisfamilyplayhouse.com.
●Summer movies are being presented at dusk Tuesdays in July at Victoria Gardens, 12505 N. Mainstreet, Rancho Cucamonga. Games, activities, and children’s prizes precede the movie.
July 16—Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, dress as Spider Man, PG
July 23—Incredibles 2, family may dress in matching clothes, PG
July 30—Christopher Robin, bring a furry friend, PG
Information: 463-2830.
