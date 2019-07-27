●Summer concerts in the park are taking place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays in Chino Hills at Veterans Park on Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
Chino’s concert series, sponsored by the Chino Kiwanis Club, are taking place at 7 p.m. Thursdays on the lawn at Chino City Hall.
Chino Hills
July 31: Desperado, Eagles tribute
Aug. 7: Queen Nation, Tribute to Queen
Chino
Aug. 1: Led Zepagain, Led Zeppelin tribute
Aug. 8: Hot August Night, Neil Diamond tribute
Aug. 15: Bonfire, AC/DC tribute
●Chino Hills is hosting free PG-rated movies, 8 p.m. Thursdays in the gazebo area at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Scheduled are Honey I Shrunk the Kids on Aug. 1, and Lilo & Stitch on Aug. 8.
Chino’s summer movie series on the city hall lawn ended July 26.
●Chino Valley libraries are offering final entertainment shows as part of the summer reading program “Tales of Enchantment.” Chino Hills Library, 14020 City Center Drive, will present the Ken Frawley cowboy show 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. The Chino Library, 13180 Central Ave., will offer the Saving Wildlife International animal show at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.
●Free summer concerts continue at The Shoppes at Chino Hills: Gem City Jazzcats Big Band, 5 to 8 p.m., today (July 27); JB and the BC Riders, country rock, 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2; Bodie, classic rock, 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 8; Downtime Groove, 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10; Dudes Got Blues, 5 to 8 p.m., Aug. 17; TTT Brand, country rock, 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24.
●Seniors at the Square, July 29, Aug. 5, 12, Aguiar Square, 13191 Sixth St. For ages 50 and older. Light meal served 5 to 6 p.m., followed by music and dancing, 6 to 8 p.m. Advance registration required for meal. Cost for the meal is $4. Information: 334-3271.
●Scotty Mac Band, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, gazebo area outside Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, $10 per person, children 12 and under free. Gates open at 5 p.m. Bring chairs or blankets. Beer, wine, and refreshments will be available for purchase. A line dancing class will be held before the event with instructor Sharon Montagne of Chino Hills. Scott McLaughlin combines contemporary country with classic country. His music is influenced by Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, and others. The event is hosted by the Chino Hills Community Foundation Arts Committee known as chARTS. For tickets, visit chi nohillscharts.com.
●The Mon Chéries, a Chino chapter of the Red Hat Society, will host an adults-only Masquerade Ball, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 for $59 per person at the Embassy Suites, 900 E. Birch St. in Brea.
The event includes lunch, entertainment, raffles, vendors, and a no-host bar. The Phantom of the Opera, dressed in cape and mask, will perform with Christine, the girl he pursues. Guests may dance to Italian songs with the couple. Women should wear a ball gown or cocktail dress, and men should wear a suit, or jacket and tie.
The Red Hat Society is known as a “playgroup for women” over 50 years old whose primary purpose is to enrich lives by making new friends, interacting with members from other chapters, and sharing good times.
The Society participates in home gatherings, plays, concerts, high teas and outings.
Information: email Wanda Guesnon, princesstoorist2@hotmail.com.
●Early bird tickets are available for the ninth annual Chino Hills Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Cost is $45 per ticket if purchased by Sunday, Aug. 4. Cost will increase to $50 if purchased in advance and $55 at the door. VIP passes are $75 and not eligible for early bird.
Participants will walk through The Shoppes sampling food and a selection of more than 60 wines. A “vine and hop garden” will include premium wines and craft beer. Live music will be played from the stage. The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation to raise money for enhancements including facilities, recreation, and the arts. To purchase tickets, visit chinohillswinewalk.com.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held noon Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. Bowlers compete against a different person each week. Scores are handicapped. Information: 724-9029.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, noon to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are now doubled on more games. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●The Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing and fresh flowers. Admission is 50 cents per person, children 12 and under are free. Information: 986-0474.
Outside the Chino Valley
●A Wizard of Oz event “OzCon” will be today (July 27) and Sunday, July 28 at Cal Poly Pomona at the Kellogg West Conference Center. The 55th annual convention will include live performances, book and movie discussions, collectibles, guest speakers and a play. For a full schedule, visit ozconinternational.com.
●Aladdin Jr. will be presented by youth ages 6 to 18 in Inland Pacific Ballet Academy’s Broadway Workshop Program, 7:30 p.m. today (July 27); and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at the Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga.
Tickets range from $15 to $45. Information: ipballet.org.
●Summer concerts are being held 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Ontario Town Square, 224 N. Euclid Ave., with activities starting at 5 p.m.
—July 31, AbbaFab, 70s tribute band
—Aug. 7, Southland Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m.
Friday night movies are 7 to 10 p.m. as follows:
—July 26, Smallfoot
—Aug. 2, The Lego Movie 2
●Gem Faire, a jewelry and bead show, will take place noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23; 10 am. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Orange County Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Dr., in Costa Mesa.
Admission of $7 is valid for the entire weekend.
Nearly 200 exhibitors from all over the world will be on site with jewelry, crystals, gems, beads, minerals, and pearls.
Information: gemfaire.com.
