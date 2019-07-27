West Side Story, the classic musical with a timeless message of acceptance and peace, is coming to the Seventh Street Theatre in Chino on Friday, Aug 2.
The show will be performed by the youth of the Chino Community Children’s Theatre until Aug. 24.
Premiering on Broadway in 1957, West Side Story has been a theatre staple since its release, running for 732 shows and earning six Tony Awards in its original run, said children’s theatre publicity director Dona Rice.
Many audiences know it best by the acclaimed film version released in 1961 and claiming 10 Academy Awards, she said.
West Side Story, which tells the story of rival gangs on the West Side of Manhattan, has its basis in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.
Ms. Rice said the same sweeping love story, bitter rivalries, and tragic culmination are apparent in both the play and Shakespeare’s work.
In this stage depiction, director Toni Lynd brings all the pathos, heart, and tragedy to the Seventh Street stage, she added.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Aug. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24; and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4, 11, and 18.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children, students, and seniors, and are at the theatre box office, 13123 Seventh St., Chino, or online at chinocommunitytheatre.org.
Children’s theatre musicals generally sell out ahead of time, so purchasing tickets in advance is strongly recommended, Ms. Rice said.
Information: social media @CCCTBbuzz or call the theatre at 590-1149.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.