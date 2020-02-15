Muslim missionary celebrated today
The 100th anniversary of the first missionary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community to the United States will be celebrated 7 to 9:30 a.m. today (Feb. 15) at the Baitul Hameed Mosque in Chino, 11941 Ramona Ave.
The event will include presentations on the centennial history that followed when Mufti Muhammad Sadiq arrived in Philadelphia in 1920, was arrested and detained for several months for preaching Islam, said Ahsan M. Khan, member of the National Executive Board.
After the missionary was released, he spread the Ahmadiyya movement that has grown to 20,000 members and 60 chapters in the United States, Dr. Khan said.
A separate community event will be held in the coming months, but the public is welcome to today’s events, he said.
Valentine women’s luncheon Feb. 20
The Chino Valley Christian Women’s Connection will host “Be My Valentine!” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. A “sweet” bingo game will be played.
Speaker will be Heida Orso, a wife, mother, daughter and friend who will share her life’s journey of “Hide and Seek.”
Cost is $20.
Reservations: Paula Milberger, 636-8144.
Clothes giveaway open to all
The Chino United Methodist Church will hold a large clothes giveaway, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 in the social hall behind the church at 5201 Riverside Drive at Sixth Street.
The giveaway, previously scheduled Thanksgiving Day in conjunction with the annual dinner, was cancelled because of rain.
Volunteers are needed to set up for the event at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Volunteers are also needed the day of the event prior to and after the giveaway.
Information: 628-1107.
Movie “Unplanned” at St. Paul’s
The movie “Unplanned,” rated R for graphic content on abortion, will be shown 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills, 14085 Peyton Drive.
The movie tells the story of former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson who left the organization and joined the pro-life movement.
The free event is sponsored by St. Paul’s Respect Life and Family Ministry. Light refreshments will be served. All donations will support local pro-life ministries.
To reserve a seat, visit stpaulmovienight2020.rsvpify.com.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Garid Beeler from Vision City Church. Sunday evening service is 5 p.m.
A men’s Bible Study and breakfast is held 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall each Tuesday. Young adults ages 18 to 28 meet for Bible study at 7:30 p.m. Mondays.
On Sunday, Feb. 16, Brenen Beeler from Regenerate Church will be guest speaker.
Calvary Chapel is at 12205 Pipeline Ave. Information: 464-8255 or visit calvaryccv.org.
Victory Baptist
Brother Ray Young from Hammond, Indiana will be the guest speaker at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14132 San Antonio Ave., Chino. Evening service will include dinner at 5 p.m. Stedfast Youth meets Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Church Bible study is at 6:30 p.m.
Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
Information: 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Phillip Blazek will continue the series “Galatians: The Fight for the Gospel” at the 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services. A men’s prayer breakfast will take place at 8 a.m. March 7.
Information: cvcchurch.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on “Heart Check” with a message titled “A God of Abundance” at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services. Spanish service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 5 p.m. Sunday service on “Falling Forward, the Principles of God’s Mercy” at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino. Connect Time for coffee and fellowship is at 4:30 p.m.
Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koinchurch.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. Wesley Toh’s sermon topic at the 3:30 p.m. service today (Feb. 15) will be “Be of One Heart.” Bible study for all ages will be held at 2:30 p.m. A fellowship potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m.
Choir practice and special interest classes are offered at 6:30 pm. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “God Sees and Heals Our Hearts” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service, with Mandarin translation. The Korean service is at 9:30 a.m.
Information: 628-6598 or visit gatewaychurchchino.org
Lifesong Community
Pastor Ed Ganigan will preach at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “American Idols.”
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “You Have Heard It Said,” based on Matthew 5:21-37, at 5201 Riverside Drive.
Information: 628-1107 or chinoumc.org.
Potter’s House of the Valley
Pastor Robert Pérez will speak at the 1 p.m. Sunday service on “Seeking God’s Best for the New Year,” based on Galatians 5:1, 13-26. Potter’s House meets at the Chino United Methodist Church fellowship hall behind the church, 5201 Riverside Drive.
For location and time of Wednesday Bible study, call 455-5609. Communion is the first Sunday of the month.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “But, I Say to You” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary Sunday services at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino.
Coffee and refreshments will be served after both services.
The church offers a Christ-centered preschool. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
