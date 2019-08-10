The Chino Valley Christian Women’s Connection will hold a beach-themed luncheon 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Participants may wear summer or beach clothing to hear health and wellness coach Lillian Granillo talk about the sun’s health hazards without UV protection. Speaker Heather Roth will share how her trash turned into treasure. Vocalist will be Domeika Hernandez and guitarist will be Ellie Henry.
Cost is $20.
Information: 636-8144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.