Pastor Stirling Berry will share a message on “Knowing the Things That Have Been Freely Given to Us by God, Part 4” at the 11:15 a.m. worship service today (Sept. 14) at 4136 Riverside Drive, Chino. A Spanish and English service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Information: 964-8970 or ChinoSDA.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.