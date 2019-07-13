Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Greater” with the message “A Greater Hope” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services. Vacation Bible School will take place 9 a.m. to noon July 15 to 19. Information: cvcchurch.org.
