A discussion on “Justice as the Pathway to Peace” will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at the Bait ul Hameed Mosque, 11941 Ramona Ave., Chino.
The free event will be hosted by the L.A. East Chapter of Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Auxiliary.
Women of all faith traditions are invited to get to know one another, said Naeema Ahmad who is coordinating the event for the women.
Lunch will be served.
To RSVP: email laeast tablish@lajnausa.net.
Information: Naeema Ahmad, 438-1735.
