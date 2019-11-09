Rev. Matthew Sergeant will speak at the 10:30 a.m. All Saints’ Sunday worship service on “Cash Flow,” based on Luke 19:1-10, at 5201 Riverside Drive. The choir will lead the congregation in “For All the Saints” and will sing an arrangement of “Jesus Loves Me” with saxophone.
Information: 628-1107 or chinoumc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.