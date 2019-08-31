Gospel singers, bands, and speakers, some who used to be in prison and have become Christians, will gather to share their faith 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at United Prayer Power Fellowship, 5220 D. St., Chino.
Food will be included. Some of the guests include Star Gospel Rap, Elder Tommy Spencer, Pastor Ferrari Moody, and the singing group “Faithful.”
Co-hosts are Pastors Curtis and Joyce Levi.
Information: United Prayer Power Fellowship, 627-8605 or Marian Barnes, 896-2676.
